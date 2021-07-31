Gabriel Escobar accesses quarterfinals at flyweight

The Spanish boxer Gabriel Escobar 4-1 took another step, the penultimate, towards flyweight medals at the Tokyo Games by defeating Bulgarian Daniel Asenov on points 4-1 on Saturday.

On the imposing stage of the Kokugikan Arena, Escobar clearly won the first two rounds and had to resist a reaction to Asenov’s desperate reaction in the third.

They started relentlessly, with a quick exchange of blows in the center of the ring. The Madrid native exhibited excellent reflexes to dodge the Bulgarian’s right hand, a sticky fighter with outstanding physical condition.

Asenov was the most explosive and Escobar the most effective

Nicknamed ‘the Tyson of Kukorevo, the Central European fighter was ninth in Rio 2016 and had already won his first match in Tokyo on points against the Romanian Cosmin Petre Girleanu

Escobar unanimously defeated Argentine Ramón Quiroga in sixteenths. The pupil of double Olympic medalist Rafael Lozano already beat Asenov when he was European champion in 2019.