Gabriel Deck travels to the US and could debut on April 30

Gabriel Deck is already traveling to the United States. According to Marcelo Nogueira (ESPN), the Argentine forward (26 years old and 1.98 meters) has arranged his work visa, an essential procedure for the employment relationship that, on the other hand, is already signed with Oklahoma City Thunder so Subtract from the course and three more (only the first guaranteed of those three), and will land in his new home between the afternoon and the night of this Wednesday.

However, for the former Real Madrid player, the inconveniences have not ended. Now, you will have to pass a mandatory seven-day quarantine and daily coronavirus tests. All of them must give refusals to be discharged and meet with their new colleagues.

The Madrid flight has already left. Gaby Deck will arrive in Oklahoma this afternoon / night and will join @okcthunder: 7-day quarantine and 6 daily tests that must be negative to join the team, as we anticipated on Saturday. And then play the remainder of the season – Marcelo G. Nogueira (@ mnogueira14) April 21, 2021

Once these two obstacles have been overcome, Deck will have a free pass to make his NBA debut. According to the accounts, the forward will only play ten games with OKC until the end of the regular season, next May 16. The first, against New Orleans Pelicans, on April 30.

Deck Contract



The first stage of the Colonia Dora player in the North American League will be very profitable: he will earn 3.8 million dollars for those ten duels. That is, $ 380,000 for each of them. In the second, he will receive 3.6 million and in the third, 3.4 million. In the fourth and last (team option) his salary will be 3.4 million.

Their experience will last if the Thunder reach the playoffs… something very complicated: they are 13th in the Western Conference with a record of 20-38. They are 10 games from eighth position in the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies and 9 games from the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs, the two teams in a position to play in at the moment.