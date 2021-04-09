Gabriel Deck, reasons for anger Madrid fan marches NBA

The joy for a memorable victory in one of the most decisive games of the season in the basketball section of the Real Madrid, gave way to a mixture of sadness, anger, resignation and gratitude hours later, when the march of Gabriel Deck to NBA. A jug of cold water, one more blow that joins the departure of Facundo Campazzo and the serious injury of Anthony Randolph, circumstances that have put the merengue season in check. Pablo Laso has managed to find solutions, but what he has ahead of him to replace the Argentine is an almost impossible task. While it is true that the signing of Alberto abalde This summer paying his termination clause was a band-aid before the injury occurred, because Madrid already saw that Deck was going to leave, nobody expected him to go at this time.

Real Madrid had assumed that Gabriel Deck would leave at the end of the season, but they were not expecting an escape now

And that is the only thing reprehensible, or at least difficult to understand, in Gabriel’s departure. He came to the white team in 2016, with just 21 years and a short background in the Argentine league. It was an important bet on the part of Alberto Herreros, which has more than paid off. The Argentine’s progression has been meteoric during these years, ostensibly improving his shot, establishing himself as a lethal player in the open field and being one of the great specialists in low post play, with good passing and finishing skills. Key in the league title of 2019 and the Copa del Rey 2020, the salary with which Deck arrived in Madrid fell short as soon as he began to stand out.

Gabriel Deck was the third lowest paid player on the squad, behind Usman Garuba and Felipe Reyes

His excellent performance at the 2019 China World Cup was a turning point in his career. Kobe Bryant warned of the excessive potential of a player who began to receive serious attention from the NBA, after he was not drafted in 2017, when he appeared at the ceremony. But Oklahoma City Thunder acquired its rights after the World Cup exhibition and although Madrid tried to renew it, it ran into the Argentine’s refusal over and over again; the decision was already made, he was going to go to the NBA and preferred to charge less these years in order to have a low clause, of $ 1.5, that an NBA franchise could face without problems. In the merengue club they had resigned themselves to it and Pablo Laso was willing to take advantage of his services until the end, but the end has come much earlier than expected. OKC has tempted the player with $ 3.9 million through June and then a 3-year contract, so Gabriel’s immediate landing may have been required by the franchise.

The white team had tried to renew him repeatedly, but Deck’s dream was to play in the NBA

No one could foresee that Gabriel Deck he was going to decide to leave on April 9 to a team without aspirations, whose maxim for the remainder of the season is to develop young people and build a project for the future. Abandoning the ship of a club that aspires to great titles with barely two months of the season left, is a tremendous trick for Real Madrid, who did not expect such a gesture from Deck. Possibly he considers that by leaving now and playing the final stretch of the year, where he can enjoy minutes, he has more options to make a hole in the rotation, but it seems counterproductive to give up the fight for titles in Europe in exchange for that. The aforementioned economic reasons may weigh heavily in the decision.

In short, the Madrid fans only have three things left to say to Gabriel Deck: THANK YOU for the services provided, for giving yourself body and soul to this shield and being a fundamental part of a winning project; WHY? for the most skeptical and critical, who consider it a betrayal to leave at this moment, and finally, FOREVER, or perhaps until soon. Deck has been happy in Madrid and it cannot be ruled out that if his American adventure goes bad for him, he contemplates returning soon to what has already become his home.