Gabriel Deck leaves Real Madrid after playing in Istanbul and heads to Oklahoma City Thunder

The Argentine player Gabriel Deck He played his last game with the Real Madrid, on the final day of the group stage of the Euroleague, and will set course for the NBA to play in Oklahoma city thunder the next three seasons.

The agreement, according to the Sportando portal, was closed before Real Madrid played this Thursday against Fenerbahçe in the Euroleague, a satisfactory duel for the whites, who will be in the playoffs. Your technician, Pablo Laso, kept the ‘turtle’ on track 38 minutes and 49 seconds, and he finished with 19 points, two rebounds and four assists.

Deck, what ended his relationship with Real Madrid next June, will travel to the United States in the next few hours to sign its contract with Oklahoma, adds the Argentine portal.

The 26-year-old player from Santiago is leaving the capital of Spain after almost three seasons and having won a Endesa League, a Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups. This Thursday in Istanbul was his last service as a meringue.

The Argentine arrives at a franchise in full reconstruction and where he will enjoy opportunities to demonstrate his conditions. Is he second albiceleste player to land this season in the NBA after ‘Facu’ Campazzo, also from Real Madrid, now in the Denver Nuggets.

After Campazzo, the ‘turtle’ Deck will be the 14th player born in Argentina who plays the best league in the world joining a list started by Juan Ignacio ‘Pepe’ Sánchez, followed by Rubén Wolkowyski, Manu Ginobili, Carlos Delfino, Andrés Nocioni, Fabricio Oberto, Walter Herrmann, Luis Scola, Pablo Prigioni, Nicolás Laprovittola, Nicolás Brussino and Patricio Garino.