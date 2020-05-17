Gabriel Brazenas, a former referee remembered for his bad performance in Vélez-Huracán del Clausura 2009, spoke to the media again and gave his opinion on the move they played Manuel Neuer and Gonzalo Higuaín in the 2014 World Cup final.

“Neuer’s move with Higuaín was not penal. It is not a fault. The goalkeeper never took his eyes off the ball and is not going to infringe Higuaín. What’s more, the striker sees it coming from the side … It is a good appreciation of the player to observe that the rival cannot avoid the foul so that he commits it and is sanctioned, “said Brazenas, in dialogue with Radio La Red.

On that occasion, the Italian referee Nicola Rizzoli he did not penalize and all of Argentina went to complain. Without going any further, Neuer also gave his opinion on that move in a German newspaper: “Naturally I saw it. For me it was important to be able to get to the ball first and be able to resolve the situation and that is what I did. However, I realized that I had hurt Higuaín, something I did not want“

For his part, Brazenas recalled the match between Vélez and Huracán in 2009, something that will be marked for the rest of his life: “Football was not like today and there was no VAR, which came to make everything worse than it was. On Eduardo Domínguez’s goal, the line raised the flag and you have no choice but to ‘die with the assistant’. Then the error is shared by the shortlist. I have no vision to disavow it. “

“The grass was full of hail balls and we had to get it out because the ball did not bite. Then there was a fast court and there were two very similar situations. I applied the same criteria in Larrivey’s play and in Arano’s. They both went downstairs and left life because the party warranted it. It was a final, the regulations are the same, but the matches are not all the same, “he closed.

