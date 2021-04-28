Gabri will stop being the coach of Olot

04/28/2021 at 8:17 PM CEST

Gabri Garcia’s stage at the helm of Olot has come to an end. In the absence of officiality, the ‘Ràdio Olot’ teammates have advanced that the former Barça player has reached an agreement with the club for his dismissal. Previously, he trained Barça Youth A, the Swiss Sion and Andorra.

It was the station of La Garrotxa itself that could know that after the 2-1 that the rojillo team conceded against the Peña Deportiva it was going to provoke a talk from the president, Joan Agustí, with the coaching staff. In the end, the decision has been to separate the roads just three months after your arrival.

Olot ended the glorious stage at the end of January with Raul Garrido to seek a change of course. The performance was no longer being the same with the Valencian coach and the club opted for Gabri, although in the end it has not ended up as well as the entity and coach wanted.

The team has never found consistency and could not avoid falling to the relegation group after a bad first phase. The objective happened to be salvation and stay in Second RFEF, although now it seems complicated.

Despite starting the second phase with two wins against Atzeneta (1-0) and Valencia B (0-1), the defeats against Orihuela (1-3) and Peña Deportiva (2-1) They have left salvation at four points with four days left. In total, Gabri’s balance has been four wins, one draw and seven losses.