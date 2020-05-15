Gable Steveson talks about WWE on the Twitter social network.

Apparently, we can affirm in general terms that Gable Steveson has stated that he does not have to keep any secrets about his aspirations in WWE.

Gable Steveson currently struggles in the University of Minnesota and his name was second in the championship of NCAA for the heavyweight category before the tournament was canceled due to the global pandemic of COVID-19. Steveson He had sexual assault charges and this was the main reason for his suspension. It should be noted that no charges have been filed against him.

The Star Tribune reported earlier in the year that Steveson would you like to have a career as a «face» in WWE and face one of their idols, Conor McGregor. However, he has also said that he does not want his face to be repeatedly pounded.

Furthermore, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Steveson posted and deleted some tweets about “taking over the world in WWE«. Unfortunately, there are no captures on the tweet, but one of the responses from the deleted tweet is retained in which a user mentions the account of Gable Steveson and WWE.

MMA would be a cooler move – Alex (@ A_Train195) May 14, 2020

Another point to note is that Gable Steveson has entered with the former world champion WWE, Brock Lesnar:

. @ BrockLesnar vs @GSteveson going live. Who you got? pic.twitter.com/Rq5kwWRRHg – Minnesota Wrestling (@GopherWrestling) January 16, 2019

WORK .. 💪🏽 @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/7W4wnrZEf6 – Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) January 10, 2020

Further, Steveson has come to mention The Rock and Conor McGregor in your official account Twitter. When Gable addressed them, he stated that he would like to aspire to be in their positions.

I sent a DM on insta to @TheRock and @TheNotoriousMMA telling them that I aspire to be in the positions that they are and that I will meet them soon at the top… This tweet is for motivational purposes only and i will come back to it soon! 💯 – Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) April 15, 2020

We appreciate Fightful for information about deleted tweets from Gable Steveson.

