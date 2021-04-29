Gabilondo’s sincere confession when asked if he would like to govern with Iglesias in Madrid

Ángel Gabilondo, PSOE candidate for the Community of Madrid. (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

The PSOE candidate for the elections of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, has recognized this Thursday that “in general, he does not always do the things he likes”, when asked if he would like the leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias , in a coalition government.

“I have not asked Mr. Iglesias for anything other than support to achieve a progressive government. Now what you have to do is win at the polls and then it will be seen, “he said. “I like a government that is focused and without extremism, that has open hands to incorporate everyone. In general, I don’t usually do the things that I always like. Education and politics are the art of doing what one should, not what one simply wants, but what I do not want I do not do, who knows me knows that I am very persistent. Nobody directs me ”, he added.

For the PSOE candidate, “in the face of so much hatred and tension we need other paths.” “I can focus on what unites us and I want to go out there,” he insisted.

“They are very unique elections, for two years. In a year we are back on the campaign trail. We have to focus on the pandemic, but also on what we are playing for from a democratic point of view ”, he stressed.

“Now there is such uncertainty that citizens want us to solve their problems. What happens is that this is closely linked to democracy. […] Let’s do it not only for Madrid, let’s do it for democracy ”, he asked.

