Iñaki Gabilondo calls “considerations a vuelapluma” at the long hour of emergency television and from the catacombs that he has titled Return to be others (Movistar +). It is a modest way of referring to a certainly modest program (as they are all on this resistance TV and webcam), but gigantic in its ambition. Bringing together a handful of minds to chat for a while and recover a certain intellectual tone, between so much babble, so much screaming and so much anxiety without medicating, calms more than a thousand balcony performances and serves to convince us that we have not lost the most human capacity to converse.

This disaster has surprised with a change of foot many referents of thought, who have not detracted, in loud mouths, from the most histrionic of the socialists. That is why the tone of confidence and caution with which Gabilondo has summoned his sages, who have put sensible words to the shrug and the perplexity that paralyzes so many, moves us.

It is not so important what was said in the program, although interesting ideas were expressed, as the possibility of saying them. The climate of conversation and the slow pace of those who do not sell remedies or have crystal balls to know what will happen are enough balms. We need starting points, not arrival points.

I am left with three notions: Eudald Carbonell advocated a new “species consciousness”; Javier Gomá recalled that everything that makes life worth living is born from the awareness of vulnerability of the human being, and José María Ridao invited to stop conjugating verbs in an impersonal way, to say “we must do” instead of “let’s do”.

They will be “feather-light considerations”, almost clandestine, improvised from disorderly sofas and bedrooms, but they are the first rays of lucidity that break through in a forest of hysteria and reproaches.