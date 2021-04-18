Gabilondo thought

Gabilondo (Photo: FLICKR / PSOE)

He has his old friends by the bookstore. Marcus Aurelius, Kant, Hegel, Seneca, Plato… When he needs answers, he goes back to the classics. They have accompanied him his whole life, he feels that they speak to him of any time and of any moment. He stretches his hand along the shelf and walks through those places where he has already been, to which he always turns, those that have surrounded him for years at home.

But Ángel Gabilondo barely has time to be home these days. Madrid is full of political earthquake, full maelstrom. He only has a few minutes left a day to be able to dive between letters, although he always has a book on hand at the headquarters of his candidacy on Ferraz Street. Gobble up some poetry between rallies.

He is there since very early, they confess in their environment. Interviews, papers to prepare the events, calls, conversations with your team … And, quickly, to the street and to the road. The socialist aspirant and his family have an obsession, as sources close to them comment: “Mobilize, mobilize, mobilize, mobilize”

His great mission now is to mobilize the progressive electorate

Since his candidacy, they emphasize: “There is a party, there is, until the last minute. The thing is very tied, the PP left thinking that it was going to be a military walk, and it is not going to be ”. Polls predict a comfortable victory for Isabel Díaz Ayuso, but the blocks are almost even. Everything is going to be played for one or two seats, the factor of 20,000 votes as many socialists point out.

For that, they need their supporters to come out of their homes (the socialist electorate, along with that of Cs, is the least mobilized, according to the CIS, compared to a right wing with a participation forecast of more than 90%). The elections will be on Tuesday, something that “complicates it a bit”, they explain in the Gabilo team …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.