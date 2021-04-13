Gabilondo insists that it will not touch taxes for two years despite the rise studied by the Treasury

Ángel Gabilondo, on August 6 at the Madrid Assembly. (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

The PSOE candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, insisted this Tuesday that he will not raise taxes in the event that he succeeds in forming a government after the regional elections on May 4. The socialist has said in an act in Coslada that he will not make any Madrilenian have to pay “not one euro more”.

Gabilondo’s message, centered on a campaign that seeks to capture the center voter who, according to the polls, will leave Ciudadanos (Cs), comes after the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, said this Monday that she expects the increases in the Corporate, Wealth and Inheritance and Donations tax may come into effect next year, in 2022.

I will not touch taxation in Madrid Ángel Gabilondo, PSOE candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid.

“I want to ratify my commitment, which remains intact, that I will not touch taxation in Madrid and that no one will have to pay a single euro more in what has to do with taxes,” Gabilondo asserted.

The PSOE, which has already received the support of Más Madrid although it does not raise taxes on the richest, has seen in recent weeks how Podemos has pressured it with taxation. The Minister of Consumption and coordinator of the United Left, Alberto Garzón, advanced that if Gabilondo depends on Podemos to be invested, Pablo Iglesias, the purple candidate, will ask him to raise taxes.

The socialist candidate has been practically since the electoral advance prepared by the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, to eat Cs and stop depending on them in the Government, repeating that raising taxes does not enter his immediate plans.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.