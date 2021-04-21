Gabilondo, from “with this Iglesias no” to “Pablo, we have 12 days to win the elections”

The PSOE candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, after the electoral debate that the six leaders of the main Madrid political parties held today Wednesday in the Telemadrid studios. (Photo: Juanjo MartínEFE)

The socialist candidate of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, has been open this Wednesday to speak with the leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, after the elections on May 4: “Pablo, we have twelve days to win the elections.”

In the only electoral debate between the six candidates for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid in Telemadrid, Gabilondo has assured that he “trusts” in having the support of United We Can to “close the way to the Government of Colón”, referring to PP , Ciudadanos and Vox, in the Community of Madrid.

In the final evaluations of the debate, he pointed out that the only thing he had asked for was the “support” of the purple leader. He has not explicitly talked about a pact, which would mean changing his initial position in this campaign in which he had rejected a possible government pact with United We Can because of the “extremist and radical approach” of his candidate, Pablo Iglesias. “With this Iglesias, no,” he said.

He has also winked at the More Madrid candidate, Mónica García, because Gabilondo has assured that “between all of them” they will be able to reach a government “of progressives and democrats.”

“Monica, with Más Madrid, we can add. Pablo, we have 12 days to win the elections, “said the socialist, who has only ruled out agreeing with PP and Vox because” they violate the most basic human values, “while addressing the voters of Ciudadanos who they want a “serious government, so that they vote differently.”

Pablo Iglesias has assured that they will have to understand each other with the PSOE to achieve political change in the region, but Gabilondo has warned him that to do so “…

