Gabilondo defends Marlaska by calling the PP a “criminal organization” and thinks that “he has not been mistaken”

The PSOE candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, has defended the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, after having called the PP in a campaign event “criminal organization”.

Several leaders of the PP have called for the resignation of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, after he has branded Pablo Casado’s party as “criminal organization” during a campaign act of the PSOE today in Getafe.

“I don’t think he was wrong saying that. I don’t speak that way, but I think he speaks as a person who has been threatened with death by some who have not been explicitly convicted. He is speaking as a victim and from his experience “, Gabilondo has defended in an interview with LaSexta.

For the socialist candidate the PP, for example, “has weakened public health and it has confirmed some policies that have been of cuts, privatizations and a general vision of using the general interests for private ends, that is to say, corruption “.

“That expression is not only of the minister, but it is also coined in some judicial documents. Each one has his way of speaking and to express himself “, has settled.

Gabilondo has transferred this Sunday that he will make a “sanitary belt to Vox” and has asked all political parties to do so, because “they are a threat to democracy.”

Gabilondo has insisted that he feels that democracy is threatened by some “far-right positions” and believes that they should take a “firm stand”. “We are going to explicitly make a health belt to Vox and I call on all democratic forces to do so. The far right cannot be influencing Spanish democracy in this way,” he said.

The socialist candidate has made this proposal to all parties, especially to the PP, which he asks not to agree with that formation, because “between racism or not, there is no neutrality and between fascism or not, there is no neutrality. “

He has acknowledged that equidistance seems “bad” to him, but worse to say that the death threats they have suffered “are inventions or a setup.” “What you have to do is isolate Vox. We have to fight so that they do not gain institutional power “, he has launched, while he has advanced that they are going to avoid” any presence in spaces where Vox is “.

On whether he will propose a joint act with the left parties to reflect that union, Gabilondo believes that they should do “some action” where it is clear that the democratic forces are for the extreme right and defend democracy.