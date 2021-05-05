Gabilondo assumes defeat and points to his departure: “I have not been able to open a space for calm debate. I’m sorry”

The socialist candidate for the Madrid Assembly, Angel Gabilondo, has assumed defeat after harvesting the worst PSM results since the first regional elections with a clear air of farewell. “I have not been able to open the spaces for a calm debate. Sorry, I would have liked to get it, “he said from a hotel near the socialist headquarters of Ferraz. From there, he spoke in key to a farewell that the party takes it for granted and has promised to work against inequalities “wherever it is.”

Gabilondo appeared on Tuesday after the winner of the elections, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, and with more than 70% of the votes counted, when the count showed the worst omens and something that until shortly before was not expected to happen: More Madrid surpassed the PSOE in number of votes and equaled this party with 24 seats.

In this stage, surrounded by the cadres of the PSM and no presence in sight of representatives of Moncloa or the national leadership of the PSOE, Gabilondo has tried to explain his defeat in a matter of speech that he failed to impose on the campaign.

His intention was “offer calm priorities so that we could see how to deal with the problems of citizenship “, among which he has cited the” needs of the homeless “and inequality in the Community.” Obviously, I have not succeeded, in view of the results. I am sorry, I would have liked to achieve it, sincerely, “he said after noting that the debate in the campaign has been raised” in other terms. “

Gabilondo has not wanted to blame anyone on this election night and has outlined a eliciting the winner -without naming Díaz Ayuso. “I congratulate the PP for its victory (…) I wish the Government the right to solve the problems of citizenship and the pandemic, but we believe in a different model that has to do with public policies in Madrid that we will continue to defend with all determination and democratic strength “.

This has been the first time that Gabilondo has emphasized his desire to work for the Community “wherever he is”, an insistence that he has only accentuated what already this electoral night was taken for granted in the PSM, that it will not even collect its deputy certificate in the Assembly. According to socialist sources, the decision has been made but has not been made public on election night. This will materialize your departure from Madrid’s regional policy, that he was about to leave when the elections were called, to be Ombudsman if there had been an agreement between the PSOE and the PP.

“It is still true that there are people in Madrid in need, that as long as the PSOE exists they will never feel helplessness “, has affirmed and has reiterated the intention to work for it “wherever we are.”

Almost with a custom tone for the future, Gabilondo has rejected “expressive frivolities” and has recognized that the poor result of the PSOE “sends us a message that what we have to do is work to change this society and the reforms, transformations and regenerations that without a doubt it needs “.

Worst historical result

The 24 seats and the third position after the PP and More Madrid that the PSOE has garnered in these elections are its worst result since the first elections to the Madrid Assembly, in 1983. Until now, the worst mark of the Socialists had been in 1995, with 32 seats, eight more than this Tuesday have confirmed the “disaster“that the Socialists were beginning to see even before they reached the middle of the vote.

Before the count began, the PSOE was confident that the actual results were better than the GAD3 survey. But the hope was short-lived. With 40% of the votes counted and when the PSOE at this time it had 26 seats, in the PSM they affirmed that from there it could only get worse, as indeed happened with 24 deputies and with the ‘sorpasso’ of Más Madrid.

PSM renewal

One of the first consequences will be the departure of Gabilondo, which this Tuesday was already taken for granted. “And now, to rebuild the party”, They pointed out this Tuesday in the PSM on the need for renewal and changes that militants and cadres have long demanded in the organization and that have almost always been stopped by electoral calls. Also for the intervention of Moncloa in everything that has to do with Madrid, which makes the socialist lists in this community stop being autonomous to become a national issue, much in spite of militants and leaders from Madrid. But the need for renewal is there and for this May 4 a number 2 was sought for Gabilondo –Hana Jaloul, a bet by Sánchez-, to accompany him in these elections but also as heir to the parliamentary group.

The Moncloa’s intervention in PSM affairs has been exacerbated even if it fits in these elections, turned into a battle between the president, Pedro Sánchez, and Diaz Ayuso and that began with the preparation of the electoral list. As at the beginning the socialists did see the game even and the possibilities of the left ruling, the struggle between the PSM and Moncloa first went through “gentlemen’s agreement“in which the party did not want to protest but ended up exploding with the inclusion of Irene Lozano in the top positions, which caused the general secretary of the Madrid Socialists, Jose Manuel Franco, came to protest in Moncloa. This Tuesday, the general secretary of the Madrid Socialists could not hide the blow that has supposed to have been surpassed by Más Madrid in votes and equaled in seats. “We did not expect these results,” hto insured.

During the Gabilondo campaign, he was not seen as comfortable even in his role and at the end the Appeals to Confidence and a Narrow Margin of 50,000 Votes between the two blocks that has ended up being a chasm of 447,000.

The tour ended this Tuesday with the loneliness of the candidate in a hotel in Madrid, near the socialist headquarters of Ferraz, and through which Moncloa leaders did not pass.

Not only Sánchez and his team have marked distances with the results of the PSM on this electoral night. Shortly after the appearance of Gabilondo, the secretary of Organization of the PSOE, Jose Luis ÁbalosHe did the same, but from the headquarters of Ferraz, where he has put distance between the Madrid elections and the state scene and has conspired to “work in the next two years to get the support of the people of Madrid “. “We get to it from now on,” he added.

For his part, Sánchez has only spoken through social networks, through two tweets in which he thanked Gabilondo and the PSM for their “tireless” work and to give the “Congratulations” to Díaz Ayuso for “a great result.”