Gabilondo asks to give 80 million to the hospitality industry “immediately” and promises aid to families, freelancers and SMEs

Angel Gabilondo, PSOE candidate for the regional elections in Madrid on May 4, wants to dispute the vote of the hoteliers for President Isabel Díaz Ayuso. From Arganda del Rey, the municipality that he visited this Friday, he has asked allocate “immediately” 80 million euros in direct aid for the sector. He also recalled his promise to carry out a plan of 1,300 million for families, self-employed and SMEs if he governs and has rejected the purchase of the Russian Sputnik vaccine until it is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

“Madrid has money; we must already give direct help to the hoteliers of 80 million euros“, has declared to questions of the mass media after the visit to the town together with its mayor, the socialist Guillermo Hita, which also presides over the Madrid Federation of Municipalities (FMM). To him, Gabilondo has counted, the hoteliers “have thanked him for his help.”

Those 80 million would be included in the 1.3 billion plan that Gabilondo has promised if he comes to govern Puerta del Sol. “We want to support SMEs, the self-employed, hospitality companies, businesses. We do not leave them in distress. We want to promote new active employment policies, with more training, with incentives for hiring, betting on the internationalization of SMEs, “he said on April 3, when he launched the proposal.

And it is that, the candidate has criticized that the Community has not yet approved these aid to later mark from “sterile and failed” the regional Executive. “They have not approved budgets in two years,” recalled Gabilondo, who lamented Ayuso’s “confrontational policy” against Sánchez that this Friday had the last episode. In an informal conversation with journalists on his trip to Angola, the president has questioned that autonomy, which almost doubles the number of COVID beds compared to the national average (14.2% vs. 7.5%) record all positive cases.

The president’s words have had a quick response from Ayuso. “The thief thinks that all are of his condition”, has launched the also candidate of the PP, who has lamented Sánchez’s “terrible obsession” with Madrid. This week, the Government and autonomy have also clashed due to the meetings that the Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has held with representatives of the company that markets the Russian Sputnik vaccine to probe the possibility of acquiring doses. “I would not wear it and I say no one should wear it; when it is approved [por la EMA], We speak”Gabilondo has pointed out about this controversy.

“You cannot go to Vallecas other than to offer solutions”

Gabilondo has again referred this Friday to the altercations that occurred in Vallecas on Wednesday at the Vox candidacy presentation ceremony. With a more severe tone than the one used yesterday, he assured that Vallecas “cannot go to anything other than offering possibilities and solutions to neighbors.” “Vallecas belongs to its people and any measure that goes in the direction of seeking radicalism and extremism it is a serious mistake“, he declared to later assure that to” stop the extreme right “,” proposals and votes “are needed.