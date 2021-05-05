Gabilondo announces that he will collect his minutes among critical voices that demand a step back

The electoral disaster suffered by the PSOE in the Madrid elections, in which it reaped its worst historical result in regional elections, will have no immediate consequences: Sources close to his candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, indicated this Wednesday that he will collect his minutes as a deputy in the regional Assembly and that his resignation is not being considered.

Nor does the Secretary General of the Madrid Socialists and Secretary of State for Sports consider leaving his position, Jose Manuel Franco, despite the fact that there are critical voices in the federation who demand that both take a step back to assume responsibilities and are committed to holding an Extraordinary Congress to renew the management body.

In fact, the confirmation that Gabilondo will not resign and will collect his deputy certificate collides with some voices of the socialist leadership that in the post-election day they took the exit of the socialist candidate for granted. In his opinion, it is not a matter of directly accusing Gabilondo, but they do believe that a drastic turnaround is necessary after the debacle experienced on May 4.

In a meeting of the Executive of the PSOE-M held in the afternoon and that lasted until late at night, many members of this body were disappointed for seeing their commitment to holding an Extraordinary Congress frustrated to renew the party in Madrid, which must be rebuilt after the elections, according to socialist sources.

Franco, on the other hand, is committed to meeting the deadlines and not holding said meeting until the national PSOE does not celebrate the Federal one in the next month of October. It is the same position held by Manuel Robles, president of the PSOE-M, who assured that “it is not necessary” to hold an extraordinary Congress because the calendar indicates that there will be an ordinary one in five months.

The same sources explain that those who asked for a extraordinary encounter They do it to “have more than a year to prepare a new program and look for a new candidate”, given that Gabilondo is leaving.

The secretary general has also turned a deaf ear to the requests for resignation that have come from Socialist Left. In a statement, this current has assured that the leadership of the PSOE-M is an “active subject” of the “historical failure” in the regional elections, in which the party obtained 24 deputies. Likewise, this faction of the Socialists requested the resignation of Gabilondo, who has not been present in the Executive as he is not part of the body.

When asked about the future of Gabilondo, the Minister of Transport and Secretary of Organization, Jose Luis Ábalos, opted for a tepid answer, without a clear endorsement: Gabilondo is a person “mature enough” to “make his own decision.”

Gabilondo, who ran for the third time as a candidate and who won the elections in 2019, faced a very complicated campaign where he never found his space. The strategy It was designed by Sánchez’s team in Moncloa, which also made up a good part of the electoral list. The campaign started by appealing to the center – to seduce former Cs voters – and then opening up to a left-wing pact. In recent days, she has also been drawn into the polarization between “democracy” and “fascism”, a debate that has taken Gabilondo away from her style and comfort zone.

Calvo and Montero contextualize the defeat

After the Executive of the Madrid Socialists was held this Wednesday, this Thursday it will be the turn of the Federal Executive. The President of the Government and leader of the PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, has called a management meeting to analyze the moment of the game in Madrid. This meeting was scheduled for next Monday, but it has finally been advanced.

And it is that, the electoral results of the Madrilenian elections have supposed an earthquake in the national policy. Of course, the Socialists have wanted to lower the readings that announce a change of cycle in Spanish politics due to the victory of Ayuso and the reunification of the rights. Although the first vice president, Carmen Calvo, has recognized “bluntly” a defeat that they did not expect, has disconnected it from the national sphere. “It is the triumph of Mrs. Ayuso, not Casado,” he said this Wednesday. “They are results of Madrid that they stay in Madrid“, has bet for his part the Minister of Finance and Government spokesman, María Jesús Montero.