Gabilondo addresses Ciudadanos voters to avoid a tie in Madrid

The socialist candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, greets a man during a visit to the municipality of Parla, on April 5, 2021, in Parla, Madrid (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

The PSOE candidate for the Presidency of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo, has addressed this Monday to the voters of Ciudadanos to avoid a tie between the left and right bloc, as estimated by the Sociological Research Center (CIS), and achieve a government “of progress without extremes.”

The blocks of the left and the right in the Community of Madrid would be in a technical tie with 68 deputies each – half of the regional Chamber – while Ciudadanos would not achieve representation by remaining at a vote estimate of 4.4%.

“What there is is a tie between the progressive and conservative options. It is the first time that there is a tie between these options and that leads to many consequences. The last time we were two seats away from governing and the previous time one seat. Now we are tied and I ask that we redouble our efforts to achieve a candidacy for progress in Madrid, ”Gabilondo said during an event in the municipality of Parla.

For this reason, the socialist candidate has assured that he will fight to be “president in Madrid” and win the elections. Thus, he has addressed the voters of Ciudadanos, since “it is in their hands to decide what option they want, whether to go back to their old ways and support the PP government oriented towards Vox” or “a serious government.”

“I am addressing them. They have that extraordinary responsibility. We must defend public services, education, health, and a government without extremes to be able to focus on the problems of citizens, ”Gabilondo insisted.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.