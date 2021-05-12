Gabigol surpasses the record of Zico and Pelé

05/12/2021 at 4:57 PM CEST

The maxim ‘Hoje tem gol do Gabigol’ (today there is a Gabigol goal) that Flamengo’s crooked likes so much is being strictly fulfilled in this edition of the Copa Libertadores. The 9, which is on a roll, has just unseated neither more nor less than Zico, the greatest idol in the history of the Rio de Janeiro club, as the main black-and-white gunner in the continental tournament. And, adding, the goal he did with Santos, he has surpassed Pele in this competition.

Gabigol marked the last morning in the tie of his team in the field of Unión La Calera (2-2), in Chile, which reinforces the Carioca leadership in group G. The striker recorded his sixth goal in the four games he has played in this edition and reached 17 in the continental tournament with the Flamengo shirt, one more than he did. Zico in the 80s.

The numbers of Gabigol and Zico in the Libertadores are very similar. They both have a title with the ‘Sacred Mantle’, the Galinho, in 1981, and the Arieta from São Paulo, in 2019. Their respective scoring averages are 0.80 points per game: Zico scored 16 goals in 20 appearances and Gabigol 17 in 21 games.

❤️🖤 The Prince! 💪 A honor to overcome or Rei @ Galinho1953 hair @Flamengo na CONMEBOL #Libertadores é de @gabigol, or maior artilheiro do clube com 1⃣7⃣ gols em 2⃣1⃣ jogos. 🏆 O herói da @GloriaEterna of 2019! pic.twitter.com/G4MnO3lAFa – CONMEBOL Libertadores (@LibertadoresBR) May 12, 2021

Gabigol, in reality, has 18 goals in the Libertadores, since he had previously scored on one occasion with Santos, the team where he was formed. And now it has also exceeded the records of Pele, who had scored 17 points in the tournament. Of course, O Rei has two continental scepters (1962 and 1963).

At the age of 24, Gabigol has already entered the top-10 of Brazilian scorers in the Libertadores. A statistic that tops Luizao, with 29 points, followed by Palhinha, with 25. In third place they are tied with 21, Fred, who plays this edition with Fluminense, Celio and the mythical Jairzinho. Below is Guilherme Y Ricardo Oliveira, with 19. And with 18 is Marcelinho carioca, Sergio Joao, Tita, Y Gabigol.

Flamengo returns to its continental commitment next week in Maracanã, when it receives a visit from the LDU. Before, on Saturday he will play the first leg of the Carioca Championship in a classic of the maximum against Fluminense, which, so far, is having an unexpected good performance in the Libertadores.

Gabigol has spectacular numbers with Flamengo, where he arrived in 2019. With the rubronegra shirt he has played 113 games, in which he has scored 82 goals and has given 25 assists. In this 2021, he has already won the Supercopa do Brasil, revalidating the title of the previous year.

In his curriculum with Mengao, two Brazilian Leagues (2019 and 2020), a Copa Libertadores (2019), a Recopa Sudamericana (2020) and two Cariocas Championships (2019 and 2020) stand out. Your challenge is to convince Tite, who has room to play for the Seleçao.