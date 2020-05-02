With the ball stopped by the championships due to the coronavirus pandemic, players are taking the opportunity to promote live streams on their social networks. This Friday, it was Gabigol’s turn to hold one, in which he provided a “meeting” with Babu Santana, a participant in Big Brother Brasil 2020.

During the chat, which was the first of the two, the gunner commented on his support for the participant during the program and promised to give him a Flamengo shirt when they can meet in person.

“I watched Big Brother 24 hours. I like you a lot, I rooted a lot. I talked a lot with Tiago Leifert (presenter). Too bad it didn’t work. But how good we were able to talk now. That we like it a lot”, commented.

During the reality show, the gunner posted several messages in support of the actor, who is declared fanatic for Flamengo and fan of the player. In addition to campaigning for Babu to stay in the house, shirt 9 of Rubro-Negro also did a dance in honor of the participant.

Another subject commented by the two was the 2019 Libertadores final. Author of the two goals of the turn against River Plate, in the final, Gabigol detailed what it felt like to have lifted the trophy.

“In the first goal I scored, I thought I was offside. Nobody came to celebrate with me. Only afterwards Rafinha and Vitinho came. I didn’t know how much time was left, in the stadium I didn’t show. Then, in the second, we celebrated hugging. Everton he said the game was over, that it was already 47 minutes. The plug was only dropped on the electric trio. When I saw the whole crowd, I thought … ‘What happened?’ “, he recalled.

“That was too epic. I always said that the coolest game I saw was the 5 to 4 against Santos, but after that one from Libertadores… only the World Cup was missing. Every time I meet you, I will say ‘Thank you very much’. You bring joy to football, “replied Babu.

Sports Gazette

