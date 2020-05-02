With the ball stopped by the championships due to the pandemic of the coronavirus, players are taking the opportunity to promote live streams on their social networks. This Friday, it was the turn of the Gabigol hold one, in which he provided a “meeting” with Babu Santana, participant of Big Brother Brazil 2020.

Player Gabriel Gabigol do Flamengo during the match between Flamengo and Barcelona de Guayaquil EQU

Photo: Dhavid Normando / Futura Press

During the chat, which was the first of the two, the gunner commented on his support for the participant during the program and promised to give him a shirt from Flamengo when they can meet in person.

“I watched Big Brother 24 hours a day. I like you a lot, I rooted a lot. I talked a lot with Tiago Leifert (presenter). Too bad it didn’t work. But it’s good that we could talk now. Let us enjoy it a lot together “, he commented.

During the reality show, the gunner posted several messages in support of the actor, who is openly fanatical about the Flamengo and fan of the player. In addition to campaigning for the permanence of Babu at the house, shirt 9 of Rubro-Negro also did a dance in honor of the participant.

Another subject commented by the two was the 2019 Libertadores final. Author of the two goals of the turn against River Plate, in the final, Gabigol detailed how it felt to have lifted the trophy.

“In the first goal I scored, I thought I was offside. Nobody came to celebrate with me. Only afterwards Rafinha and Vitinho came. I didn’t know how much time was left, in the stadium I didn’t show. Everton told me that the game was over, that it was already 47 minutes. The plug just fell on the electric trio. When I saw all the people, I thought … ‘What happened?’ “, He recalled.

“That was too epic. I always said that the coolest game I saw was 5 to 4 against Saints, but after that one of the Libertadores… only the World Cup was missing. Every time I meet you, I will say ‘Thank you very much’. You bring joy to football “, replied Babu.

Sports Gazette

