The meeting that everyone expected, finally, happened. Actor Babu Santana, who participated in Big Brother Brasil 20, met striker Gabigol, in a live on Friday night, on Instagram. During the reality show, Flamengo’s shirt 9 cheered for the actor, who is red-black.

The striker started to cheer for the actor after seeing him wondering about the player’s possible permanence in Flamengo. In addition to Gabigol, other players from the red-black squad, such as Pedro, Bruno Henrique and Everton Ribeiro, declared their support on social media.

– I talked a lot with Tiago Leifert to give some hint that I stayed, but it didn’t work – revealed Gabigol during the conversation.

With the support of the red-blacks, Babu survived nine walls, but fell in the tenth, just the last before the decision. The actor finished the program in fourth place, but won the affection of many Brazilians and left the house with a new 5 million d- I ran more than Maracanãe followers on Instagram.

One of the most striking moments of the actor’s participation in the program was the victory on the wall against Pyong – second wall with the highest number of votes in the history of reality. Babu revealed that he heard fires even inside the confinement, and Gabigol said he celebrated the victory a lot.

– I ran faster than Maracanã – joked the gunner.

State, national and continental champion with Flamengo in 2019, Gabigol won the hearts of the red-blacks, including Babu. The actor rooted for the player’s permanence and declared that he wants to see him stay for many years in Gávea until he gets a statue. The gunner presented him with a shirt and other gifts given by Flamengo. Gabigol and Babu during the live on Instagram (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

