All the ways of Gabi points to Atlético. OK DAILY He already reported in April the plans that were going through the head of the former 14 rojiblanco for the next season, which were none other than returning to what was his home for so many years, the mattress house, before the Vicente Calderón and now he Metropolitan Wanda. The midfielder has already informed the Al sadd of Xavi Hernandez that he will not continue another season defending his shield, rejecting the renewal offer after two years in his discipline. Go back home.

The announcement of Gabi It means hanging up your boots and saying goodbye to football, at least on the field of play, at 36, soon 37. His brilliant career in the Atlético de Madrid; the union, attachment and trust that he forged with Diego Pablo Simeone in recent years; added to the gap that leaves the Mono Burgos, puts everything in favor of the midfielder who played almost 300 duels with the red and white elastic during the 10 years he was in the capital.

The Mono Burgos march facilitates this decision. The one who has been Simeone’s second coach for all these years, will start his solo career on the bench starting next season. His tasks and involvement in the decisions of the first team have been decreasing and coming to the background since 2018 after the arrival of Nelson Vivas, now assistant and who will take the role of second coach after the departure of the Monkey. It is that position of assistant the role that will win Gabi Fernandez once it ties back to the Atlético de Madrid.

The years of Gabi at the orders of Simeone They guarantee his quick adaptation to the Argentine coaching staff, in addition to the fact that this was the coach’s extension on the pitch when he was captain, the eternal 14. His two years with Xavi Hernandez in Qatar they also highlight the formation of Madrid. Since the club is believed in Gabi as a future profile and they value very positively that they start their path together with Simeone, who know they have a limited time on their bench. Wear is inevitable.