Gabi Brandt decided to show more details of the house where she will live with her husband, Saulo Poncio, on his social networks this Friday (29). Previously, the project of the property had been shared by the singer’s father, Márcio Pôncio. This time, however, the mansion reverberated on social networks due to the grandiose proportions and luxury of the property. The name of the influencer, in fact, has become one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter, exceeding 25 thousand mentions.

Son’s room had minor changes

Internet users create memes in front of new home

The decoration details of the couple’s property yielded good-natured comments from internet users. “Only this chandelier from Gabi Brandt’s house costs everything I have in my life and more,” wrote one in front of the item with a modern finish and curved lines. The coating chosen by the two also drew attention. “And this mansion by Gabi Brandt, is very marble in one place, that chandelier then”, wrote another. Check out other humorous posts below!

Dear diary, today saulo Poncio and Gabi Brandt went to live in an extremely luxurious mansion, I’m jealous and I want one like it, but I still don’t understand the reason for opening expensive clothes / shoes.

Pic.twitter.com/Dg7X2SZLq3 – elle kiddo (@ellekiddo)

May 29, 2020

Gabi Brandt’s tour of her “meek” house. I’m shocked. very marble, very expensive chandelier, a lot of wealth pic.twitter.com/v0qpmBU1Qg – Lari (@oielari)

May 29, 2020

seeing the meek of gabi brandt i think that just a chandelier like that would solve all the problems of my life pic.twitter.com/tlna62bHVI – Layza (@eu_layza)

May 29, 2020

This chandelier at gabi brandt’s house costs my life imagine the rest of the house pic.twitter.com/Cl15umWa9C – ju. (@mendesftvalu)

May 29, 2020

Loving controversies are remembered by fans

In addition to the grandiose aspect of the mansion, the controversies surrounding the singer’s alleged betrayals also surfaced on Twitter. “Gabi Brandt just released the film The Price of Betrayal, just go into her stories,” quipped an internet user. “Gabi Brandt on trending topics and I already thought it was another betrayal,” posted another. Here are some memes!

Gabi Brandt crying in her mans’ cause Saulo betrayed her again: pic.twitter.com/s70vUSE0T6 – leticia (@lleticiaab)

May 29, 2020

me if it was gabi brandt with that mansoo and saw saulo cheating someone in front of me pic.twitter.com/ycKPQR7qCG – heck (em) (@ohmygodanalien)

May 29, 2020

gabi brandt luck in the financial and bad luck in love pic.twitter.com/VjBGPD7SZ0 – Non (@NonLacerda)

May 29, 2020

Gusttavo Lima Mansion is valued at R $ 50 million

Another famous

became a topic on the web because of the property

Gusttavo Lima. The sertanejo lives in the metropolitan region of Goiânia, capital of Goiás, with his wife, Andressa Suita, and their two children, on a 15,000 m² property that includes a swimming pool, sports court, lake, landscaping, helipad, gourmet attachments, games and studio. “Taking into account the whole development, which has, in addition to the wonderful mansion, a leisure structure comparable to the best resorts in the country, I estimate that the property may be worth around R $ 50 million in the market,” said Juliana Machado, responsible by luxury real estate in the region.

