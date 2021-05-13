Gabe Newell teases a possible future of Steam on consoles

Despite his asylum in New Zealand after the start of the pandemic, Gabe newell has remained working on Valve and Steam projects from the shadow of the general scene, focusing his appearances on small conferences or interviews in which he dropped little media bombs such as the relationship of Half-Life Alyx and Half-Life 3, his position between PS5 and Xbox Series X, or the development already underway of new unreleased games (Did someone say Half-Life 3?).

However, this week he has again starred in a new leak, with his visit to Sancta Maria College in Auckland, New Zealand, to speak with students and answer questions about his profession. And it is that as heard in the chat recorded and shared on Reddit, when asked whether Steam would port additional games to consoles or stay focused exclusively on PC, Newell had a particularly interesting response:

You will have a better idea of ​​that by the end of this year […] And it won’t be the answer you expected. You will say ‘Ah-ha! Now I understand what he was talking about. ‘

An unspecific answer but once again groundbreaking, which as usual when we talk about Gabe, leaves us in a new situation of uncertainty. Obviously, everything points to Valve having some kind of plans regarding consoles, but with a wide open field, it could mean anything: Will Steam make the jump to consoles as a subscription service? Is Valve preparing a new multiplatform title? (Seriously, did anyone say Half-Life 3?)

On the other hand, we have recently seen numerous movements between digital and subscription services on consoles, with new agreements such as the departure of EA’s games from its own Origin platform, which were also integrated with Steam itself. However, right here is the problem. And is that when we talk about Valve, we tend to think more about Steam’s own gaming platform, and not about the developer itself.

That is why I can’t help but wonder, what would happen if suddenly all original company titles, with classic sagas like Team Fortress, Day of Defeat, Left 4 Dead, DOTA, Portal, and of course, Half-Life see the jump to the next generation consoles from Sony, Microsoft or Nintendo?

Although we have seen some small contact shots in the past, the latest collaborations seen refer to Xbox 360 and PS3. And it is undoubtedly that Valve has always been characterized by its great secrecy and exclusivity with respect to PC, but although some of these games enjoy practically eternal popularity, still

Unfortunately for the moment we can only speculate until the end of the year, hoping that the very date advanced by Newell is related to some real announcement.