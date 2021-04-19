Gabby Barrett Praises Carrie Underwood for “Amazing” Motherhood Tips

Never underestimate the American Idol family.

The 2021 ACM Awards was a big night for Gabby barrett. In addition to being nominated for Single of the Year thanks to “I Hope,” the country singer also experienced one of her first nights out since becoming a mom.

While celebrating her accomplishments, Gabby couldn’t help but give thanks to Carrie Underwood for her help away from any stages.

“Carrie has been somebody who has been extremely nice to me,” the former American Idol contestant told reporters. “Even when I was pregnant, she is just awesome. She had said, ‘If you ever need any advice or anything, just let me know.’ And of course, I took her up on that because I need all the advice I can have with babies. She has been absolutely amazing with that. “

Back in January, Gabby welcomed her first child with husband Cade Foehner. The Nashville award show marked her first major public appearance since becoming a mom.