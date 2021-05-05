Gª Rodríguez takes over from Angles and Rousaud and is 4th to two from the head

The German Nicolai Von Dellingshausen (70) and Finnish Kalle samooja (66) are co-leaders of the Tenerife Open in Costa Adeje after the third day in which several Spaniards poked their heads and others did not hold in the front positions. The Teuton and the Finn lead with 196 strokes (-17) and only one advantage over the South African Dean burmester while fourth tied appears Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, who has been knocking on the door of victory on the European Tour for a long time. In the absence of this 18-hole Sunday, he is only two strokes from the lead. There are ten players in just three shots away.

It was without a doubt a great day of the movement for Sebastián and for other ‘Spanish’, Alfredo Garcia Heredia Y Adri arnaus. Not so for Catalan Pep Angles, derailed in the first 10 holes with three bogeys and a double bogey and then in tow (73 for 202, -11). While the 20-year-old Eduard Rosaud He withstood the pressure of being up there quite well, alternating birdies and bogeys for 70 and 200 (-13), demonstrating the pro of RCG El Prat, yes, character and very good manners.

García Rodríguez signed 64 shots, equaling the best record of the day, with 8 birdies and a single bogey, for 198 (-15). It will not be the first time that Sebastián comes out with options of victory in the European Tour but right now the leaders seem like rocks without cracks.

“After Kenya I needed a break, I learned from the experience after being in the top positions, now I feel much more comfortable, and the truth is, delighted with 64, the course is going very well for me, the greens are very good”, said in mixed zone the Madrilenian.

García Heredia also had a great performance, with 66 shots and 199, shared seventh place, which is summarized in three birdies and an eagle without failures.

Arnaus did not have a dream start to the day, passing through the equator of this third round one over par, but in the second nine holes he signed six birdies, for 66 strokes, 202 (-11) in total and provisional top 15, recovering more of 20 positions in the table.

Classification 3rd day (par 71):

196 N. Von Dellingshausen (Ale) 64-62-70

Kalle Samooja (End) 64-66-66

197 Dean Burmester (SAF) 63-68-66

198 Sebastián Gª Rodríguez (Esp) 66-68-64

…

199 Alfredo Gª Heredia (Esp / 7th) 69-64-66

200 Eduard Rosaud (Esp / 11º) 64-66-70

202 Adri Arnaus (Esp / 21º) 65-71-66

Pep Angles (Esp) 65-64-73

203 Pedro Oriol (Esp / 27º) 69-69-65

Alejandro Cañizares (Esp) 68-65-70

204 Eduardo de la Riva (Esp / 35º) 67-69-68

205 Pablo Larrazábal (Esp / 44º) 66-70-69

206 Adrián Otaegui (Esp / 50º) 69-67-70

Álvaro Hernández (Esp / am) 72-65-69