G7 vaccine promise is a drop in the bucket, activists say

By Kate Holton and Alistair Smout

CARBIS BAY, England, Jun 11 (.) – The Group of Seven’s plan to donate 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the poorest countries lacks ambition, is too slow and shows that Western leaders have yet to they are poised to tackle the worst public health crisis in a century, activists said Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hopes G7 leaders will accept the donations as part of a plan to vaccinate the world’s nearly 8 billion people against coronavirus by the end of next year.

After US President Joe Biden pledged to step up the battle against the virus with a donation of 500 million injections from Pfizer, Johnson said the UK would deliver at least 100 million vaccines over the next year. They can follow other promises.

However, health and anti-poverty activists said that while the donations are a step in the right direction, Western leaders demonstrated a lack of ambition and understanding of the exceptional efforts needed to combat the virus. .

“The new US and UK commitments are a step in the right direction, but they are not going far enough or fast enough,” said Alex Harris, director of government relations for Wellcome, a science and health-based charitable foundation. in London.

“What the world needs is vaccines now, not later this year. At this historic moment, the G7 must show the political leadership that our crisis demands,” Harris said. “We urge the G7 leaders to increase their ambition.”

With most people needing two doses of vaccine and possibly booster shots to deal with emerging variants, activists said the G7 commitments marked a beginning, but world leaders must go much further and far. faster.

“If the best G7 leaders can do is donate 1 billion doses of vaccines, then this summit will have been a failure,” said Oxfam health policy manager Anna Marriott, adding that the world would need 11 billion dose to end the pandemic.

