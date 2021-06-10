G7 to donate 1 billion vaccines against COVID-19 to poor countries

By Kate Holton

CARBIS BAY, England, Jun 10 (.) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expects the Group of Seven to agree to donate 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the poorest countries during their summit that begins Friday, and help inoculate the world by the end of next year.

Just hours after US President Joe Biden promised to step up the battle against coronavirus with a donation of 500 million injections from Pfizer, Johnson said Britain would deliver at least 100 million surplus vaccines to the poorest nations. .

Johnson has already asked G7 leaders to commit to vaccinating everyone by the end of 2022 and the group is expected to promise 1 billion doses during its three-day summit in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay.

Some campaign groups condemned the plan as a drop in the bucket, with Oxfam estimating that nearly 4 billion people will depend on COVAX for vaccines, the program that distributes COVID-19 injections to low- and middle-income countries.

“As a result of the success of the UK vaccine program, we are now in a position to share some of our excess doses with those who need them,” Johnson will say on Friday, according to excerpts from the announcement published by his office. “By doing so, we will take a huge step toward defeating this pandemic forever.”

COVID-19 has caused an estimated 3.9 million deaths and devastated the global economy, with infections reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

With a world population approaching 8 billion and most people needing two doses, activists said that the commitments mark a beginning, but that world leaders must go much further and much faster.

“The G7 goal of providing 1 billion doses should be seen as an absolute minimum, and the timeline should be sped up,” said Lis Wallace of the anti-poverty campaign group ONE. “We are in a race against this virus and the longer it is in the lead, the greater the risk of new, more dangerous variants that undermine global progress.

Of the 100 million British injections, 80 million will go to the COVAX program led by the World Health Organization and the rest will be shared with countries in need.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)