G7 supports the celebration of the Olympic Games | Excelsior

LONDON

The leaders of the G7, a group that includes the seven most powerful countries on the planet, supported this Sunday the “safe” celebration of the Olympic Games and Tokyo Paralympics, postponed one year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

For the leaders of the seven main economies of the planet, among which is Japan, the celebration of the Games “in a healthy and safe way would be a symbol of global unity against covid-19”, according to the text published after a three-day summit in Cornwall (south-west of England) .

The Tokyo Olympics should have been played in 2020, but they were delayed a year by the pandemic.

Their dispute has been called into question on several occasions in recent months, but both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese organizers have insisted that they would be held without a doubt, following safe protocols, thus trying to reassure a majority Japanese public opinion against the event according to the polls.

Spectators from outside Japan will not be allowed to attend the Olympic Games as a public. It has yet to be decided what will happen to the spectators of residents of the Japanese country.

cmb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.