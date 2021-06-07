G7 Seals 15% Global Corporate Tax Agreement: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Janet Yellen calls it a “renaissance of multilateralism.” The US Treasury secretary helped seal a landmark deal to levy a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15% at the Group of Seven finance ministers meeting in London over the weekend. While a final deal will require the backing of more nations, and full implementation will likely take years, it represents a cooling of transatlantic tensions that posed the risk of escalating into a trade war under the presidency of former President Donald Trump.

