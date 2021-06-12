G7 reaches consensus on dumping and human rights violations in China: US official

CARBIS BAY, England, Jun 12 (.) – G7 leaders reached consensus on the need for a shared approach to respond to China’s move to export at unfairly low prices and on human rights abuses, a High-ranking official in the administration of US President Joe Biden.

The authority, speaking on condition of anonymity, assured that the leaders of the Group of Seven, made up of the world’s most advanced economies, had also agreed on the need to coordinate supply chain resilience to ensure that democracies support each other. each.

“I would say there was unanimity in terms of the willingness to denounce human rights abuses and violations of fundamental freedoms that invoke our shared values,” the official said.

“There was a commitment to act in response to what we are seeing.” The official added that the G7 had pulled away from the summit three years ago when the final communiqué made mention of China.

Under the legal structure of the World Trade Organization, the designation of China as a “non-market economy” country allows its trading partners, including the United States, to use a special framework to determine whether the Asian giant’s exports are sold at prices. unfairly low and, if so, apply additional anti-dumping duties.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Written by Elizabeth Piper, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)