G7 reaches an agreement for a global minimum tax on companies

Jun 5 (Reuters) – The Group of Seven wealthy countries (G7) reached a landmark deal on Saturday to close cross-border tax loopholes, which some of the world’s largest companies use to pay less taxes.

Here are some reactions to the agreement.

RISHI SUNAK, UK MINISTER OF FINANCE.

“After years of debate, the G7 finance ministers have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system and adapt it to the global digital age.”

“This is the first step, it is an agreement reached in the G7, we still have to go to the G20 and reach an agreement with a broader group of countries, so it is difficult to say where the final agreement will end.”

JANET YELLEN, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF THE TREASURE

“The G7 finance ministers today made a significant and unprecedented commitment that provides tremendous momentum towards a robust global minimum tax with a rate of at least 15%.”

“The global minimum tax would also help the global economy to prosper, by leveling the playing field for businesses and encouraging countries to compete on positive foundations, such as education and training of our workforces and investment in research and development. and infrastructures “.

NICK CLEGG, DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL AFFAIRS, FACEBOOK

“Facebook has long called for a reform of global tax rules and we welcome the significant progress made at the G7. Today’s agreement is a significant first step towards certainty for businesses and strengthening public confidence in the system. world tax “.

“We want the international tax reform process to be successful and we recognize that this could mean that Facebook pays more taxes, and in different places.”

OXFAM, NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATION

“It is absurd for the G7 to claim that it is ‘restructuring a failed global tax system’ by setting a global minimum corporate tax rate that is similar to the soft rates charged by tax havens such as Ireland, Switzerland and Singapore. They are setting the bar so under which companies can pass over it. “

Continue reading the story

“Stopping the explosion of inequality caused by COVID-19 and addressing the climate crisis will be impossible if companies continue to pay virtually no taxes … This is not a fair deal.”

“The G7 cannot expect most countries in the world to accept the crumbs from their table.”

OLAF SCHOLZ, GERMAN MINISTER OF FINANCE

“The seven major industrialized countries have today endorsed the concept of minimum tax for companies. It is very good news for tax justice and solidarity and bad news for tax havens around the world.”

“Companies will no longer be able to evade their tax obligations by recording their profits in countries with the lowest taxes. Stability of tax revenues is important to ensure that states can meet their obligations.”

BRUNO LE MAIRE, FRENCH MINISTER OF FINANCE

“This is a starting point and in the coming months we will fight to make this minimum corporate tax rate as high as possible.”

AMAZON SPOKESMAN

“We believe that an OECD-led process that creates a multilateral solution will help stabilize the international tax system. The G7 agreement represents a step forward in the effort to achieve this goal.”

“We hope that the discussions continue to move forward with the G20 and the Inclusive Framework alliance.”

GOOGLE SPEAKER

“We strongly support the work being done to update international tax rules. We hope that countries will continue to work together to ensure that a balanced and lasting agreement is finalized soon.”

PASCHAL DONOHOE, IRISH MINISTER OF FINANCE

“We are all interested in achieving a sustainable, ambitious and equitable agreement on the international tax architecture.”

“I am looking forward to participating in the OECD discussions now. There are 139 countries at the table, and any agreement will have to meet the needs of countries small and large, developed and developing.”

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)