G7 launches infrastructure plan in “low- and middle-income countries” to rival China

The G7 launched on Saturday a major global infrastructure plan in “low- and middle-income countries,” at the initiative of US President Joe Biden, to rival the Chinese project of the “new silk roads”.

This project “will have a global scope, from Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa and the Indo-Pacific”, announced the White House, specifying that “the different G7 partners will have different geographic orientations, but the sum of the initiative will cover countries of low and middle income from around the world ”.