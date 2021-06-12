G7 economic session: Johnson defends Draghi’s recipe

Boris Johnson, British Prime Minister, has defended the recipes taught by Mario Draghi, his Italian counterpart, in the face of the economic crisis as a result of COVID-19 at the first meeting of the G7. The richest countries in the world are debating this weekend about the strategies they must draw up for a speedy recovery.

Johnson has given the floor to the former president of the European Central Bank, at the time of the previous financial crisis, to impart doctrine. The Briton has even said of Draghi that “he saved the euro with his economic strategies”, according to Bloomberg.

It was at this time that the Italian Prime Minister indicated that they should think of medium and long-term strategies to avoid adverse reactions from the market to avoid jeopardizing the spending they are carrying out.

At the start of this G7 summit Johnson had already warned that the same mistakes could not be made in recovery than during the pandemic.