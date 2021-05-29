G7 criticizes nations that undermine global trade, calls for rule reform

By William James

LONDON (Reuters) – Trade ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) richest nations on Friday criticized countries that undermine global trade and called on democratic nations to back reforms to international trade rules.

After a virtual meeting, G7 members said they are concerned about “the increased use of non-market policies and practices,” while charging at those who resort to large subsidies, cover up state involvement in the economy and steal. technology.

“This distorts competition and reduces fairness and trust in the system,” they said in a statement issued by the UK, which holds the rotating presidency of the G7 this year.

“Fundamentally, we highlight that they are a threat to the integrity and sustainability of a rules-based multilateral trading system,” he added.

The statement did not refer to China directly, but members such as the United Kingdom have accused Beijing of undermining the system by resorting to all the aforementioned policies.

China, a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO) since 2001, has rejected accusations that it steals intellectual property, unfairly harms the environment or improperly trades goods made with forced labor.

In another indirect reference to China, the statement also charged against countries that use WTO rules designed for developing economies to their advantage and called for changes to avoid it.

The UK and other WTO members had previously argued that China benefits from exceptions to the rules that were drawn up decades ago and no longer reflect its status as an economic superpower.

