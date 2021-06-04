G7 countries are “just one millimeter” away from historic tax deal

By David Milliken

LONDON, Jun 4 (Reuters) – Some of the world’s richest nations are close to reaching a historic deal to shut down the grid to large companies that don’t pay their fair share of taxes, France and Germany said on Friday after a day of talks in London.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven wealthiest countries are meeting in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, after the government of US President Joe Biden gave new impetus to the stalled global tax talks this year.

Rich nations have struggled for years to agree on a way to collect more taxes from large multinationals like Google, Amazon and Facebook, which often record profits in jurisdictions where they pay little or no tax.

“We are only one millimeter away from a historic agreement,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told the BBC.

His German counterpart, Olaf Scholz, said he was “absolutely sure” that there will be an agreement when the meeting ends on Saturday. “We will have an agreement that will really change the world,” he also told the BBC.

A deal could raise tens of billions of dollars for governments at a time when coffers are empty following the coronavirus pandemic.

But major disagreements persist both about the minimum rate that companies should be taxed and how the rules will be crafted to ensure that very large companies with lower profit margins, such as Amazon, face higher taxes.

The United States has proposed a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%, above the level in countries like Ireland, but below the lowest point in the G7.

Le Maire said this represents “just a starting point.” “We need something that is credible,” he added. “We are still working on this very difficult point of the rate.”

Continue reading the story

Meanwhile, Britain said that the talks on fiscal policy had been productive, but that differences remained. The discussions will continue over dinner.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, who has emphasized the importance of face-to-face meetings in reaching an agreement, previously told his peers that the rest of the world was keeping an eye on progress. “We cannot continue to rely on a tax system that was designed largely in the 1920s,” he said.

Le Maire said a deal would send an important signal that the G7 – the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada – could still be influential. Any deal would still need much wider global acceptance, at a G20 meeting in Venice in July.

Japan’s Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Monday that he did not expect an agreement this week on a specific minimum tax rate. The US Treasury, meanwhile, awaits a more comprehensive pact when Biden and other heads of government meet in England on June 11-13.

(Additional reporting by William James and Leigh Thomas, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)