G7 continues to seek agreement on global corporate tax

A global deal that could reshape the tax landscape for the largest corporations advances the Group of Seven's plan to adopt a floor rate and include digital giants.

If the finance ministers who will meet virtually on Friday and in person next week manage to reach an agreement, that could pave the way for a broader consensus to form within the Group of 20, laying the groundwork for the global compact that it is in the sights of the negotiators.

“We are in the final phase of reaching an agreement,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Wednesday at a virtual press conference with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire.

European governments are increasingly relying on an initial G7 deal, according to people familiar with the matter, while Japan also anticipates progress, a finance ministry official said.

The insistence of countries like France on the need for an agreement to capture taxes from digital companies such as Amazon.com Inc. is perhaps the most controversial issue in the negotiations.

Convincing low-tax jurisdictions like Ireland to agree to a minimum rate will also be a challenge for a final deal in the 139-country talks at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

It is the area where the landscape has changed the most in recent days, after the Administration of President Joe Biden proposed a global tax floor of at least 15%, less than the rate of 21% it has proposed for earnings in the foreign companies, a level that countries, including the United Kingdom, consider too high.

While European countries welcomed the offer, they want the US to focus on measures to ensure that big tech companies pay more taxes in the countries where they operate. US authorities are opposed to the idea of ​​taxes for specific industries.

European governments see a closer deal as talks progress to meet their demand to ensure all digital companies are covered by new rules, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A G7 deal would indicate support for a broader pact at the July meeting of the G20, which has coordinated negotiations on international taxes. The plans still need a consensus within the OECD framework.

Josh Frydenberg, Australian Treasury Secretary, said in an email that his country “approves of the US commitment to continue participating in OECD-led discussions seeking agreement on a globally consistent approach to fiscal challenges posed by the digitization of the economy ”.

