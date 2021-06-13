G7 calls on China to “respect human rights” in Hong Kong and Xinjiang

The G7 on Sunday called on China to “respect human rights” in its western region of Xinjiang, home to the Uighur Muslim minority, and in Hong Kong, where Beijing has cracked down on democracy advocates.

“We will promote our values, including by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang and Hong Kong’s rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy,” the bloc said in a final statement. released at the end of their three-day summit in south-west England.