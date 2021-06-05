G7 agrees that tech giants pay taxes

LONDON.

The seven richest countries of the world signed this Saturday a historic agreement that commits them to face the tax evasion corporate and make sure the tech giants pay your fair tax share, reported the UK Treasury Secretary.

The British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunakadded that the finance ministers of Group of seven major industrialized countries (G7) signed the covenant on the second and last day of meetings on London.

I am pleased to announce that the G7 finance ministers reached a landmark agreement today, after years of discussions, to reform the global tax system to fit the global digital age and, crucially, to make sure it is fair. so the right companies pay the right tax in the right place, ”Sunak said in a video posted on Twitter.

The ministers of the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, Japan, Germany and the United States agreed in principle a global minimum tax rate of 15% for multinational companies in each country in which they operate.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who attended the London meetings, said the deal “provides tremendous momentum” to reach a global rate of 15% that would “end the race to the bottom on taxes. corporations and would guarantee fairness for the middle class and working people, both in the United States and around the world. “

The finance ministers meeting came ahead of an annual G7 leaders’ summit scheduled for June 11-13 in Carbis Bay, in the English county of Cornwall.

The United Kingdom organizes both meetings because it holds the rotating presidency of the group.

The G7 has also faced pressure to provide vaccines to low-income countries facing outbreaks of COVID-19 infections and to fund projects to combat climate change.

International discussions on the tax issue gained momentum after US President Joe Biden endorsed the idea of ​​a minimum global tax rate of 15% on corporate profits.

The proposal also found support among other major economies, such as France and Germany.

Nations have been grappling with the question of how to get companies to stop legally evading taxes by resorting to tax havens: typically small countries that attract companies with low or no taxes, even though those companies do little. real business there.

They have also been trying to solve the related problem of taxing internet companies that do business in countries where they have no physical presence and therefore pay little or no tax.

The G7’s backing could help build momentum toward an agreement in broader talks between more than 140 countries to be held in Paris, as well as during a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers in Venice in July.

