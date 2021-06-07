G7 agreement to end fiscal offshoring

The member countries of the G7 – Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom – have reached an agreement this weekend so that the large multinationals pay at least 15% of corporate taxes in all those countries where they generate profits, instead of paying taxes only in the territories where they have established their headquarters or those of its subsidiaries, as reported by the UK Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak, through his Twitter account.

This technique, known as tax offshoring, allows companies such as Facebook, Google or Apple, among others, to taxed only in Ireland for all the benefits they obtain in the European Union, a country with a lower tax burden than the rest of the member states, by allocating part of its profits to its affiliate in that territory.

This agreement has been reached after several years of negotiation in which there have been important differences between the different countries. The main obstacle to previously reaching a pact of these characteristics has been the United States, whose companies are the major beneficiaries of the tax relocation that takes place in Europe, especially those in the technology sector.

However, the pressure for years from his European allies and the will to increase cooperation with the Old Continent of the new American president, Joe Biden, have made it possible to reach a consensus. In fact, the 15% figure has been proposed by the Americans themselves, since European countries asked for a 21% tax, although they have considered the proposed rate good from the other side of the Atlantic after years of blockade.

The agreements reached by the G7 are not binding, but that the seven most powerful Western countries agree on an international matter It is the first step for the rest of the states of its orbit to join it, so it is expected that, once the pact is ratified next weekend in a second meeting, the similar negotiations that are taking place in the G20 and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will experience a remarkable boost.

This agreement comes just a few days after the European Union reached an agreement to oblige companies or subsidiaries that operate in the Old Continent and invoice more than 750 million euros per year for two consecutive years to present a public report in which they declare, country by country, both the benefits obtained and the fees paid.

With the combination of both initiatives, European public administrations will have the necessary information to establish the exact amount of taxes that multinationals must pay in relation to income that they obtain in each country.