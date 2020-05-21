Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The bubble burst. Exactly a year ago, G2A, the worldwide key sales page, was put in check by studios at prefer their games to be hacked before they buy on those pages.

In a bet that is accused of being unprofitable for small studios, a number of developers have joined a campaign to bet against the distribution pages of game keys on the Internet.

At that time, as the source states, it would have been motivated by a key factor: the studies they would not be involved in the profits of these products.

The developers they don’t see a penny in any way, so we would prefer that G2A did not see money either ”, they sentenced in their communiqués.

However, the company was not silent. Shortly after what happened, the distribution giant appeared on social networks to accuse the sayings of the study of “slander”.

“The keys they allege were stolen and resold 6 years ago, on March 8, 2013,” the statement read. “The creators of Subnautica accuse having paid us $ 30,000 for cloned card concepts. They are just slander and bullshit ”, accuses the company.

Today, an official statement from G2A seeks to repent, ensuring that indeed some game keys were fraudulently obtained.

“Wube informed G2A of a list of 321 keys that he believed had been illegally sold online, “the organization said.

“We decided that G2A should proceed with an internal investigation. This investigation confirmed that 198 of the Wube keys were sold through its Marketplace between March 2016 and June 2016 “, he sentenced.

Thanks to this audit, the company ensured that at least compensation of $ 39,600 will be awarded, well below the more than $ 300,000 requested in the formal complaint a year ago.

“We would be the first to admit that, in our formative years as a company, it took us too long to recognize that a small number of people were abusing our market,” said a G2A spokesperson.

