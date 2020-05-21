The store promised in 2019 to reimburse studios their profits from detecting the sale of fraudulent keys.

The G2A store has always beenobject of controversy between studies, with accusations of sellingstolen keysleaving creators without seeing a single euro of sales and facing refunds. In fact, in mid-2019 some studies openly commented that they prefer their games to be pirated than to be bought in G2A, and prominent companies such as Devolver Digital commented that “it is company rubbish”. Surrounded by controversy, G2A made a promise last July: whoever believes they sell stolen keys to contact them, andwill refund you 10 times the amount you have to refundthe study, if proven.

Well, there was only one study that took the offer seriously and surprisinglyG2A has acknowledged selling stolen keysof your game. We talk aboutWube Software, better known as the creators of Factorio, who contacted the store claiming to detect up to 321 stolen keys sold at their store. Afteran internal investigation of the G2A itselfSince they stated that among the external auditors “there was none that met our agreed requirements”, the store admits that198 of those keys were fraudulent, as stated in the study. According to his promise,G2A has paid $ 39,600 to Wube Softwareas compensation for the sale of 198 stolen keys from Factorio.

“When we announced this offer, we wanted to send a clear message to the community thatfraud hurts both parties. Fraud harms those who buy illegitimate keys, harms developers, and ultimatelydamages G2A because we are forced to cover the costsof the sale as the guarantor of the transaction “, comments the store on its website, to which they add” We wanted to amplify this message, so we promised to compensate the studios with 10 times the value of any reimbursement expenses they made,even though we have had nothing to dowith the illegal purchase of these keys “.

Although this offer to compensate developers with “10 times the amount lost” has already been closed, G2A assures thatfrom now on they will offer a full refund to the studiosin these cases, provided that the keys are proven to be unlawful. “The developer community has our solidarityand sympathizes with these events, and we want to continue building bridges towards them, “concludes the store. For its part, Wube has confirmed to Games Industry thathas already received compensationby the store. We will see if the number of studies requesting a refund to G2A increases after this news.

