G20 will ask the IMF to increase reserves for vulnerable countries

VENICE, Jul 9 (.) – G20 finance ministers to urge the International Monetary Fund to quickly find a way for countries to direct available IMF resources to the nations that need them most urgently, according to the latest version of his statement from a meeting in Venice.

The IMF said on Friday that its executive board had endorsed a $ 650 billion allocation of Special Drawing Rights, advancing the distribution of foreign exchange reserves to the 190 IMF member countries.

“To significantly magnify the impact of the allocation, we ask the IMF to quickly present options for countries to voluntarily channel a portion of their allocated SDRs to help vulnerable countries,” says the G20 statement, which according to two sources is expected to is published unchanged at the meeting of ministers in Venice.

“We ask that all countries that can do so contribute to reaching an ambitious goal of support for vulnerable countries,” the statement said.

Some countries, such as France and the United States, have proposed that the additional $ 100 billion in SDR that rich countries will get from the new allocation be made available to poor countries.

As the pandemic put the finances of developing countries to the test, the G20 countries agreed last year to suspend debt service payments from 45 countries. An estimated $ 4.6 billion was deferred in the first half of 2021.

As some countries need even greater debt relief, the G20 has also agreed on a common framework for the restructuring of countries’ debt, under which Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia have already requested assistance.

The G20 statement states that ministers welcomed recent developments in the Chad case and urged all bilateral governments and private creditors to offer countries the same restructuring conditions as those to be agreed in the common framework. .

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Leigh Thomas; edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)