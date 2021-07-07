G20 to back global corporate tax deal, says French finance minister

PARIS, Jul 6 (.) – French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday that his G20 peers are on track to give political backing to a reform proposal on how multinational companies are taxed during a meeting this week.

Last week, 130 countries supported the biggest changes to cross-border corporate tax in more than a generation with new rules about where businesses are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%.

In their next step, the measures are now going to G20 finance ministers to give political backing at a meeting on Friday and Saturday in Venice.

“Now we must reach a political agreement based on the technical agreement reached by the steering group of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development),” Le Maire told reporters.

Key details on a proposed global minimum corporate tax rate and exemptions from the deal will have to be clarified before the next G20 meeting in October, he added.

In addition to technical issues that remain to be resolved, there are a number of potential political pitfalls before the review can go into effect as planned in 2023.

One of those problems is the idea of ​​the European Commission to propose this month a tax on digital service that creates the risk of a possible confrontation with Washington, which already considers that a national tax on digital service existing in some European countries discriminates against companies. Americans from Silicon Valley.

Le Maire said he understood the concerns of the United States, but that the digital tax had nothing to do with taxing large technology companies and had a much broader application that would mainly affect the online sales of European companies.

“There is nothing (in the plan) against the Americans and I hope we can eliminate their concerns,” Le Maire said, adding that the issue would be clarified with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a meeting with her peers from the US. euro zone on Monday.

(Report by Leigh Thomas, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)