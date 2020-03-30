They also ensure collective support for MSMEs and the continuity of logistics operations, which constitute the support of global value chains.

The trade ministers of the Group of the 20 most important economies (G-20) agreed on Monday to intensify cooperation and coordination to ensure the continuous flow of vital medical supplies and equipment, in addition to other essential elements to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement, the Ministry of Economy reported that the undersecretary of Foreign Trade, Luz María de la Mora, participated at the G-20 Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Investment, held in virtual format.

The videoconference brought together ministers and vice-ministers of trade from the G20 and invited countries, as well as representatives from the World Health Organization, the World Trade Organization, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the World Bank, the United Nations Conference for Trade and Development, and the International Monetary Fund.

As a result of the meeting, a ministerial declaration was signed highlighting, among other topics, the work to ensure the flows at affordable prices of medicines and medical equipmentas well as critical agricultural products and other essential goods and services to protect the health of all those affected.

They also secured their collective support for MSMEs and continuity of logistics operations, which constitute the support of global value chains.

In addition, the agency highlighted, they will explore logistical means that allow the opening and facilitation of essential movements of health personnel and business people across borders, without undermining efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

“In the fight against the pandemic, they will seek mitigate its impacts on international trade and investment, at the same time that they will continue working together to support a rules-based multilateral trading system that allows us to offer a free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable and stable business environment, ensuring the opening of markets, “he added.