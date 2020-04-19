RIAD, Apr 19 (.) – Health ministers from the group of 20 major economies held a virtual meeting on Sunday to work on a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic and will issue a statement, the G-20 said.

The group claimed that a planned virtual press conference was canceled as Saudi Arabia’s health minister, the current G-20 president, had to attend “an urgent meeting of his country’s COVID-19 working group”.

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah made the opening remarks of the meeting, according to a video provided to the media.

In his speech, Rabiah referred to a meeting of the G20 health working group on Saturday, saying that “we recognize that there are some areas of debate and we are happy to address them in future health working groups,” but did not give more details.

He affirmed that urgent actions included the need for collaboration and participation of global organizations for coordinated responses to the pandemic, with an emphasis on supporting countries that need it and investing in research and discovery to produce technology, tools, vaccines and therapies.

He also referred to the creation of a global task force to respond to pandemics, an innovation hub for knowledge sharing to improve health value, and a group of patient safety leaders to provide shared platforms aimed at reducing patient safety risks.

Leaders from Spain, Singapore, Jordan and Switzerland were invited to Sunday’s meeting, as well as international and regional organizations, including the World Health Organization and the World Bank, according to a previous G-20 statement.

(Report by Dahlia Nehme, Marwa Rashad and Ghaida Ghantous, Written by Ghaida Ghantous, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)