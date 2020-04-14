BERLIN, Apr 14 (.) – The financial leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies (G20) are discussing an immediate debt moratorium valued at up to $ 14 billion to help poor countries raise funds to fight the coronavirus, a high-ranking German official said Tuesday.

The debt moratorium suggested by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank will likely be a key part of the plan that the Group of 20 finance ministers hope to fine-tune and present on Wednesday, the official said.

“Germany is taking responsibility not only at home and in Europe, but also in the world, and that is why it supports the debt moratorium proposed by the IMF and the World Bank to help the world’s poorest countries,” said the representative who asked to speak on condition of anonymity.

The plan that would immediately suspend debt payments is supported by all G20 creditor countries as well as by members of the Paris Club of public sector creditors, he added.

“We are talking here of a total sum of up to 14,000 million dollars that the poorest countries will be allowed to pay later and that, nevertheless, can be spent on measures related to COVID-19,” the official said, adding that: “This can certainly be called a historic step.”

