G20 CFOs Endorse Global Corporate Tax Deal: Draft

By Francesco Guarascio and Christian Kraemer

VENICE, Jul 9 (.) – G20 finance ministers backed an agreement establishing a global minimum corporate tax rate and will push to resolve outstanding issues at their October meeting, according to a draft joint statement.

The statement, which . had access to, urges reluctant nations to join the deal. Two sources said the statement was expected to be released unchanged after the ministers’ meeting in the Italian city of Venice, which will conclude on Saturday.

“We ask (the countries involved in the global negotiations) to quickly address pending issues and define the details of the agreed framework together with a specific implementation plan for the two pillars for our next meeting in October,” the statement said.

“We invite all members (involved in the discussion) that have not yet joined the international agreement to do so.”

The declaration, if approved, constitutes a key political endorsement of the pact forged this month between 131 countries in talks organized by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on a taxation of the profits of multinationals and the establishment of a Global minimum tax rate of at least 15%.

The goal is for G20 leaders to grant final approval at a summit scheduled for October in Rome.

If all goes according to plan, the new tax rules should be translated into binding laws around the world before the end of 2023. However, a dispute in the United States Congress over President Joe Biden’s proposed tax hikes for the Wealthy Americans and businesses could still create roadblocks.

Similarly, there could be difficulties because three member states of the European Union – Ireland, Estonia and Hungary – are among the countries that have not yet joined the agreement.

“I am convinced that in the end we will reach a joint decision in the EU,” German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told DLF radio before addressing the talks.

(Additional reporting by Gavin Jones, David Lawder and Leigh Thomas. Written by Mark John. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo and Darío Fernández)