The Group of Twenty (G20) announced today, from this capital, the injection of “more than five billion dollars” into the world economy to counter the economic impact of the pandemic

Notimex –

After finalizing an extraordinary videoconference on Thursday, the G20 called on the agencies to intensify support for emerging nations, as “we are very concerned about the serious risks posed by” the virus in Africa and small island states, the group’s official statement said.

They applauded the decision to reschedule the Tokyo Olympics for a date no later than the summer of 2021, and invited them to be held “as a symbol of human resilience.”

“We are currently taking immediate and vigorous measures to support our economies … We are injecting more than five trillion dollars into the economy global, as part of specific fiscal policy “in addition to” guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts “of the coronavirus.

Assuming the commitment to “do what is necessary to overcome” this crisis, hand in hand with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international agencies, they said that they will spare no effort to: save lives, jobs and income, financial stability , as well as minimizing commercial interruptions or measures in coordination with health.

The G20 will seek to meet the needs for medical supplies and ensure that they are widely manufactured “at an affordable, fair price as well as driving effort with the private sector for drugs, diagnostics and vaccines.

They also reported on the evaluations that the trade ministers will carry out for each of the members to achieve a “free, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent” system that avoids “unnecessary interference” in health supplies.

The document seems to appease some indications made to the main international powers in recent days due to the exchange of disqualifications regarding the responses.

The members of the group are Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, South Korea, China, Spain, the United States, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Russia, South Africa and Turkey.