G-7 announces goodbye to gasoline cars



The announcement of the G-7 is sure to accelerate the transition to electric cars.

The present generations are witnessing great technological advances. The change from gasoline to electric cars will be a momentous step in the life of the planet.

And this weekend the Heads of State of the G-7, the group of the main capitalist economies made up of the United States, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada, agreed among other commitments the phase out of gasoline and diesel cars.

At the meeting in Cornwall, England, the leaders of these influential nations agreed to protect 30% of the land and oceans by the end of this decade.

The ‘Pact for Nature’ is aimed at halting and reversing the loss of biodiversity, it also commits them to almost halve their carbon emissions by 2030.

This forces them to use so-called clean coal for energy production as soon as possible, which means the end of government aid for fossil fuels abroad and the phasing out gasoline and diesel cars.

It was already known that the G-7 would seek to agree on this issue, which eventually became a commitment and will dictate global environmental policy, with the aim of reducing its carbon emissions by almost half by 2030, compared to 2010. .

The G-7 commitment is preceded by the decision of many countries that have also already set the date to stop using gasoline-powered cars to lessen the effects of climate change.

The Economist published that the commitments speak of countries and assemblers with scenarios for the change from gasoline cars to electric cars, for the years 2025 and until 2040.

Norway set its horizon in the year 2025

Denmark by 2030

Ireland, 2030

Israel, 2030

India, 2030

Netherlands, 2030

Slovenia, 2030

Sweden, 2030

Scotland, 2032

China, 2040

Spain, 2040

France, 2040

United Kingdom, 2040

Taiwan, 2040.

The large assemblers are also in transition:

General Motors to become a zero emissions company in 2035.

Volkswagen will abandon gasoline cars in 2040.

Honda has set out to phase out internal combustion engines in Europe by the end of 2022.

Volvo is already working on the production of electric cars since 2019.

BMW has stated that its transition to the electric car is underway.

Y Ford Motor Company since 2018 the change began to say goodbye to gasoline cars.

